Triple-Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Santa Barbara Superior Court

The man accused of killing three members of the Han family entered pleas of not guilty in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Pierre Haobsh, 26, is accused of killing Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, in their home at 4640 Greenhill Way, between Goleta and Santa Barbara, "on or about March 23."

The bodies of all three people were found in the home’s garage, wrapped in plastic wrap and duct tape, authorities said.

The corner determined they died from gunshots to the head.

Han was a well-known Chinese herbal medicine doctor in Santa Barbara, and authorities said Haobsh, of Oceanside, was a business associate of Han.

The District Attorney’s Office charged Haobsh with three counts of first-degree murder along with special allegations the offenses were willful, premeditated, and deliberate; committed by means of lying in wait; and committed for financial gain.

He also is accused of using a firearm in connection with the crimes.

The case initially was assigned to Judge Pauline Maxwell, then was reassigned to Judge Brian Hill, prosecutor Benjamin Ladinig said.

He and retired prosecutor Hilary Dozer are handling the case for the DA’s Office.

The next hearing is May 24 to set a preliminary hearing date, Ladinig said.

Haobsh is being represented by deputy public defenders Christine Voss and Mindi Boulet.

