Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, March 18 , 2019, 4:21 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Pierre Haobsh’s Triple-Murder Trial in Han Family Deaths Pushed to 2020

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 18, 2019 | 2:31 p.m.
Pierre Haobsh Click to view larger
Pierre Haobsh

The three members of the Han family were found dead in their Goleta-area home three years ago, but the murder trial against the accused killer likely will not happen for another year.

Trial confirmation for Pierre Haobsh, 29, of Oceanside was pushed to Feb. 4, 2020, after a recent Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing.

Haobsh has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder plus special allegations in the deaths of Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57, founder of the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily.

Haobsh has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the allegations.

Prosecutors estimate the trial will take six to eight months, according to court documents. At the latest hearing, in response to a question from Judge Brian Hill, attorneys on both sides said there are not settlement discussions at this time. 

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office decided to pursue the death penalty in the case, which is being prosecuted by Benjamin Ladinig and Hilary Dozer.

Haobsh is being represented by Public Defender’s Office attorneys Christine Voss and Mindi Boulet.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a check-the-welfare call at the family’s home on the 4600 block of Greenhill Way on March 23, 2016, and found the three bodies wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage.

All three died of gunshots to the head, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Investigators collected evidence throughout the three-story house, and detectives reportedly connected Haobsh to the case after finding a copy of a memorandum of understanding between him and Han. Prosecutors allege the crime was financially motivated.

Haobsh was arrested at gunpoint at an Oceanside gas station two days after the bodies were found, and has been held without bail in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Detectives testified during the preliminary hearing that a search of Haobsh's car revealed handguns and items that belonged to Han and Yu, including cell phones and a wallet.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 