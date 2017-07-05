Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:36 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigation Continues Into Triple Shooting In Lompoc; Victims Expected to Recover

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 5, 2017 | 8:43 p.m.

Three people shot in Lompoc on the Fourth of July were expected to recover from their injuries, police said Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, which were reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

He declined to say how many suspects are being sought in connection with the attack.

Police were dispatched to the alley behind the 700 block of the North F and North G streets.

“Upon officers arrival, they discovered two shooting victims,” Martin said Wednesday, adding that the third victim was found near Pine Avenue and G Street.  

Two people were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria while a third was taken by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“All of the victims are in stable condition and expected to survive,” Martin said.

The names and ages of those injured in the shootings were not released. 

Police declined to say whether the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Detective Eric Nesby at 805.875.8159.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

