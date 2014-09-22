Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Triple the Indulgence at CALM’s ‘Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate’ Benefit Event

By Rachael Jerse for CALM | September 22, 2014 | 4:01 p.m.

Indulge in a few of your favorite things while supporting a good cause!

The CALM Auxiliary will host its fourth annual "Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate" event from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at the Montecito Country Club.

Three irresistible reasons to come spend an afternoon tasting and shopping, CALM’s Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event has become a favorite in Santa Barbara. The community is invited to come enjoy a day of sips, sweet bites and treasures, all to benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

Nearly 30 unique jewelry designers will be showcasing and selling their beautiful creations, along with gently used and much adored pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary. The event will also feature chocolate tastings by the Chocolate Gallery, Jessica Foster Confections, Recipes Organic Bakery & Chocolates, Robitailles Candies and Tsora, who will offer samples of their most decadent chocolates. Southern Wine & Spirits will be on hand to do selective wine tastings with some of their favorite varietals.

Admission is $10, and includes wine tasting. Twenty percent of the jewelry and chocolate sales, and 100 percent of the CALM Auxiliary jewelry and wine tasting sales will go directly to CALM.

For more information about this event, please contact Martha Rodgers at [email protected] or Janice Ingrum at [email protected].

Try on and purchase beautiful creations from the following jewelers: Amberdust, Claire van Blaricum, Mi Juleree, Beth Fergon Jewelry, Claudia A. Designs, NAUTI2, Calla Gold Jewelry, Encanto, Rebecca Plum Jewelry Design, Campiello V by Kathleen Waltrip, ERB, Santa Barbara Jewelers, Caroline Rutledge Designs, Gravity Ranch Designs, SB Silver Fox, Casa Viva, Helen Heising Design, Six Sapphires, Cascata Creations, J. Cinzori Designs, Sweet Cedar, Catlin Blair Harvey Designs, Jewelry by Naomi, The Bakelite Lady, Cindy Bolin, Lisa Duncan Carrillo Jewelry Design, Waxing Poetic, Chanel n Chandeliers and Mary Ann-tiques.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.

