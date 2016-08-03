Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Tristan Depew, Hunter May Capture Silver Medals at Swimming Junior Olympics

Tristan Depew, right, is joined by coach John Abrami after winning a silver medal in the 200 butterfly at the Junior Olympics. Click to view larger
Tristan Depew, right, is joined by coach John Abrami after winning a silver medal in the 200 butterfly at the Junior Olympics. (Courtesy photo)
By Santa Barbara Swim Club | August 3, 2016 | 12:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Swim Club sent 41 athletes to the Southern California Swimming Junior Olympics in Santa Clarita last weekend.

Southern California swimming traditionally is the fastest swimming section in the nation and qualifying for the Junior Olympics is a tremendous accomplishment for any swimmer. 

SBSC's Tristan Depew earned a silver medal in the 15-over 200 butterfly in a personal best of 2:10.83.

Jake Ballentine took a bronze medal in the 13-14 200 butterfly in a PR of 2:21.36. He also went a 1:03.92 in the 100 fly and finished in eighth place. Hunter May (13-14) earned a silver medal in the 200 breaststroke with a PR of 2:38.86, finished fourth in the 200 backstroke (13-14 age group) with a PR of 2:23.33 and came in fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.94.

Madeleine Kriz, a graduating senior who will be swimming next year at the University of Puget Sound, raced her final event for SBSC and took sixth place in the 15-over 200 backstroke with a time of 2:32.90.

Four SBSC athletes (Cassie Barkhorn, Theo Velikov, Jade Mueller-Galbraith and Maija Ninness) will be going to the Western Senior Zone competition this week in Clovis.

The final meet of the summer for SBSC athletes is the North American Challenge Cup in Houston Texas.  This is an all-star competition where eight athletes in each age group from Southern California race against all-star teams from Northern California, Mexico and Texas. Theo Velikov (17-18 age group) and Maija Ninness (15-16 age group) were selected to the NACC team and will be representing SBSC/Southern California Swimming at this prestigious competition.

Santa Barbara Swim Club provides year round youth and adult swim programming to the communities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. 

The primary objective at SBSC is to instruct and train its membership in the skills of swimming and to offer competitive opportunities and healthy fitness in a safe environment. 

The SBSC coaching staff is comprised of men and women who are all certified USA Swimming coaches and lifeguards. 

Since the founding of the club in 1964, SBSC athletes have been successful at the local, state, national and international level in the competitive sport of swimming. The club has produced Olympians, World Champions, NCAA Champions, national record holders, Southern California records holders, CIF champions, and Channel League champions.

For all questions and to sign-up, contact Jennifer at the swim office (805) 966-9757 or by e-mail [email protected]

