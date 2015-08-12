Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Trombone Shorty Opens Arts & Lectures Season with Rock-Star Swagger

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will perform at the Granada Theatre with his band Orleans Avenue Sep. 18. Click to view larger
Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will perform at the Granada Theatre with his band Orleans Avenue Sep. 18.  ((Arts & Lectures photo))
By Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | August 12, 2015 | 9:44 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents New Orleans native Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue on Friday, Sep. 18, at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street.

An “unstoppable force” (The New York Times) in today’s music scene, New Orleans-native Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue’s hard-edged funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop dynamic delivers big on rock-star swagger with the musical chops to back it up.

Their singular blend of performance and improvisation in the jazz tradition is one high-octane party that dares you not to dance in your seat, because in Shorty’s words, “No matter what kinds of problems we might be going through … music is the place where we can all get along. We can all jam” (The Guardian, U.K.).

Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at the age of six, toured internationally at age 12 and spent his teens playing with various brass bands throughout New Orleans and touring worldwide with Lenny Kravitz.

In 2010 Trombone Shorty released his debut album, the Grammy-nominated Backatown, followed by For True in 2011, which topped Billboard magazine’s Contemporary Jazz Chart for 12 weeks, and Say That to This in 2013.

Shorty appeared in several episodes of HBO’s Treme, as well as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel LiveLate Night with Jimmy Fallon and Conan.

In 2012 he performed at the White House in honor of Black History Month with music royalty such as B.B. King, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and Booker T. Jones. Also in 2012, he received the President’s Medal from Tulane University in recognition of his charitable work with the Trombone Shorty Foundation, which donates quality instruments to schools across New Orleans.

Shorty performed at the 2014 Grammy Awards alongside Madonna, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert.

Shorty’s rocking performance will punctuate an opening night celebration that sets the stage for UCSB Arts & Lectures 2015–2016 season of more than 60 world-class performing arts and special events.

Arrive early! The party starts at 7 p.m. in front of the Granada Theatre with music from the SBCC Trombone Choir and New World Jazz Combo, plus NOLA-inspired drink specials next door at The Good Lion.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue ticket holders will continue the party in the Granada Theatre, where “the living embodiment of New Orleans past and the present” (Glide Magazine) is sure to keep everyone moving. 

Don’t miss the chance to kick off A&L’s 2015–2016 season with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue before they headline at the Monterey Jazz Festival the following evening.

This concert is part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures Jazz series.

Tickets are $35–$45 for general public and $10 for all students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu

Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or www.granadasb.org.
 
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Media sponsors include Santa Barbara IndependentCASA Magazine, KCBX Public Radio, FM 90 and KTYD 99.9 FM.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O’Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
