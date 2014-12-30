Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Trombonist Glen David Andrews to Feature New CD in Concert at SOhO

By Kimball Packard for Glen David Andrews | December 30, 2014 | 4:21 p.m.

Glen David Andrews will be performing live at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara as part of a national tour in support of his new CD, Redemption.

Andrews topped all artists in the recently announced New Orleans Best of the Beat Awards with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Male Vocalist and Best Trombonist, and two songs from Redemption, “Surrender” and “NY to Nola,” were nominated for Song of the Year.

Redemption is a heartfelt portrayal of the struggles that landed Andrews in rehab and his triumphant return from those dark times, or, as Andrews puts it, his “journey from the living dead” summed up through music and lyrics in a way that’s “blunt and honest.”

Released on Louisiana Red Hot Records and distributed nationally by eOne, it was produced by Leo Sacks, who won a Grammy this year for his work on a Bill Withers compilation. It was mixed by Ray Bardani, another multi-Grammy winner, and mastered by another multi-Grammy winner, Mark Wilder. (Leo and Ray also produced and mixed the New Orleans Social Club CD, Sing Me Back Home).

The CD features special guests Jamison Ross on drums and vocals, Galactic’s Ben Ellman on harmonica, Anders Osborne on guitar, and Ivan Neville on B3, clavinet, Wurlitzer and vocals.

Andrews is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, inducted in the new category “Future Hall of Famer.” He is a multiple nominee for Best Performer, Best R & B Performer, Best Male Vocalist and Best Trombone Player at both the Big Easy and Best of the Beat Awards. He has had numerous appearances in the HBO series Treme and was also featured in the Spike Lee’s films When the Levees Broke and If God Is Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise.

His last CD, a live recording, Live at Three Muses, was self-released in 2012.

Click here for tickets and more information.

— Kimball Packard is a publicist representing Glen David Andrews.

