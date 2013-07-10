Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Tropicana Gardens Residence Hall Welcomes Kobe Basketball Academy

By Wendy Ballard for Tropicana Student Housing | July 10, 2013 | 10:33 a.m.

Tropicana Gardens is proud to welcome the Kobe Basketball Academy for its 2013 summer camp.

This year, Tropicana will be providing housing for more than 600 participants ranging in age from 8 to 18. With its convenient proximity to the UCSB Thunderdome, Tropicana Gardens is in easy walking distance for the campers, with suite-style accommodations and an on-site café in its residence hall.

“Being a basketball fan myself, I am excited that Tropicana Gardens is again hosting Kobe Bryant’s amazing camp this summer,” Executive Director David Wilcox said. “The kids love that they get to meet Kobe and get a signature from him while attending the camp.”

Zellie Hudson, Kobe Basketball Academy camp director, added, “We look forward to another great year at UCSB and Tropicana Gardens.”

The Kobe Basketball Academy was founded in 2006. Click here for more information.

The Tropicana Gardens residence hall is just blocks from UCSB’s main campus. During the academic year, Tropicana Gardens provides Santa Barbara City College students a campus residence hall living experience with furnished suites, and an unlimited dining plan and a direct bus to SBCC. Tropicana Gardens is known for its exceptional student life programs, its lush resort-style setting and amenities such as a heated pool, fitness room, rec room and 24-hour study lounge.

— Wendy Ballard is the director of marketing for Tropicana Student Housing.

 
