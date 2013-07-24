Tropicana Student Housing Names New Director of Residence Life

Tropicana Student Housing is proud to announce that Mollique Johnson, M.Ed., has been named its new director of residence life.

Johnson will be managing a staff of 29 and be responsible for building community for Tropicana Del Norte, a residence hall for UCSB students; Tropicana Gardens, a residence hall for SBCC students; and the Villas at Tropicana, an apartment community for upperclassmen.

Tropicana is known for its strong student life programs.

“I am excited to be at Tropicana for many reasons, but what really stood out to me is the student first philosophy here,” Johnson said. “Tropicana and I share the same primary values — to give college students the best living experience possible.”

Johnson comes to Tropicana after three years at UCSB, where he held the position of resident director. Prior to arriving in Santa Barbara, he was a resident director at Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Johnson, a native of Jamaica, holds a bachelor of science degree in liberal studies from Southern Connecticut State University and a master of education in psychology from Springfield College.

Executive Director Dave Wilcox is upbeat about the future direction of Tropicana’s already outstanding residence life program.

“The entire team at Tropicana Student Housing is so excited for Mollique to join our team,” Wilcox said. “He has so much experience, is already very familiar with our students and has a strong residence life background. Mollique is going to help bring Tropicana’s Residence Life to the next level.”

— Wendy Ballard is the director of marketing for Tropicana Student Housing.