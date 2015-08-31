Tropicana Student Living Selects 2015–2016 Resident Staff

Advice

Tropicana Gardens Residence Hall is proud to announce its Residence Life team for the 2015–2016 academic year.

After an intensive 5-week interview and training process, the top candidates were chosen to provide leadership and build community at Tropicana Gardens Residence Hall for SBCC students.

“Tropicana Gardens’s Residential Life Program is designed to ensure a successful transition from home to independent living for SBCC students," said Dave Wilcox, Executive Director. "Many of our residents form life-long friendships with the people they meet at Tropicana, and the Resident Assistants are essential for nurturing an environment conducive to creating those friendships. Our team works hard to build community and to support our residents’ personal quest for independence and academic success.”

Tropicana’s renowned Residence Life programming follows a wellness model that encompasses physical, spiritual, social, emotional, intellectual and environmental aspects. RAs sponsor over 300 community events designed to nurture, entertain, encourage and integrate new students into their college “home.”

“Resident Assistants are students who help the students living in our communities to get know each other,” explained Director of Residence Life Anna Rodgers. “Each year we interview more than 100 candidates for our resident assistant team. Resident Assistants serve as educators, peer counselors, policy enforcers and resource persons. The candidates we choose are leaders who can inspire our residents and are crucial for creating a tight-knit community.”

New Tropicana RAa for the 2015–16 school year include Pierre Barban from Paris, France; Abby Bolter from Sonora, Calif.; Jeff Carlson from Anaheim Hills, Calif.; Chris Chang from Traverse City, Mich.; Derek Chen from Oakland, Calif.; Chris Cook from Hollister, Calif.; Donovan Floyd from Greenwich, Conn.; Julia Hernandez from Salou, Spain; Brian Ogle from Sonora, Calif.; Blair Rogers from Sacramento, Calif.; Reign Ross-Elliot of Carson, Calif.; Lauren Saussy of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; Danitza Valenzuela of El Centro, Calif.; Maria Velez of Madera, Calif. and Samuel Watkins of Fresno, Calif.

Returning Tropicana Resident Assistants include Clarissa Fernandez from Riverside, Calif. and Presley Maron from Pasadena, Calif.

Yoli Gavaldon from Garden Grove, Calif. and Jon Sokol from Thousand Oaks, Calif. will be the two new residence directors at Tropicana Gardens Residence Hall for SBCC students for the 2015–2016 academic year.

Allan Ramirez from Los Angeles will be residence director of Tropicana Del Norte Residence Hall.

Tracy Pfister of Naperville, Ill. will return as programming coordinator.

Roger Rodarte of Jurupa, Calif. will work as the courtesy patrol coordinator.

Community Coordinators of Tropicana Villas Upperclassmen Apartments will be Morgan Ryan of Salt Lake City, and Marisa Allan of Spring Valley, Calif.



— Brendan Langley is the director of marketing and communications at Tropicana Student Living.