Tropicana Students Package 7,500 Meals for Stop Hunger Now

By Brendan Langley for Tropicana Student Living | April 21, 2014 | 9:38 a.m.

For several hours on a sunny Thursday afternoon, more than 75 Tropicana Student Living residents and staff along with UCSB lacrosse, UCSB field hockey and local youth soccer teams came together to prepare meal packets for Stop Hunger Now.

Tropicana Gardens Café turned into an assembly line to create 7,500 meals of rice, soy protein, dehydrated vegetables and nutrients.

"Isla Vista hasn’t been seen in the greatest light the last couple weeks, and we want to show that our students are doing great things here at Tropicana Student Living,” said Dave Wilcox, Executive Director of Tropicana Student Living. “This is just an example of something that they’re doing that’s great for the community and great for the world.”

The 7,500 meals that the Tropicana students and staff assembled will be distributed to Guatemala through Stop Hunger Now, an international hunger relief agency that ships them to school feeding programs in developing countries.

Stop Hunger Now coordinates the distribution of food and other life-saving aid around the world, with a mission to end hunger in our lifetime. Stop Hunger Now’s meal packing program began in 2005, and since then, more than 100,000 volunteers have packaged nearly 30 million meals to feed the world’s impoverished.

— Brendan Langley represents Tropicana Student Living.

 

