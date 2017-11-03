Trot on Over to Turkey Fun Runs in Lompoc

The Lompoc community is invited to have fun with a Turkey Trot at the River Park Fitness Trail. The Lompoc Recreation Division’s Turkey Trot 1- and 3-mile Fun Runs are scheduled for Sunday. Nov. 19.

The 1-mile course is for ages 5-7, and the 3-mile course is for ages 8 and older. Race check-in runs 8-8:45 a.m. The races start at 9 a.m.

Early-bird registration costs $15 and is available through Nov. 7. Regular registration is $20, and can be done on-site at the Turkey Trot or at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

All skill levels are welcome, and first and second place awards will be given. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.



