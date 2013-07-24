Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Mission Creek ‘Fish Ladders’ Will Help Trout Go with the Flow

Construction is well under way on a 4,000-foot stretch of low-flow channels designed to improve stream access

By Jordon Niedermeier, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 24, 2013 | 8:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s steelhead trout will find Mission Creek a much friendlier waterway when a trout-tailored construction project is finished this October.

The City of Santa Barbara aims to enable trout to access prime freshwater “spawning and rearing habitat,” where steelhead trout usually spend the first year of their lives before heading out to sea. Ultimately, according to officials, improved stream access should result in population growth.

According to a report released by the City of Santa Barbara, steelhead trout were once plentiful in Southern California, but numbers have been reduced to about 1 percent of their former population. The National Marine Fisheries Service even designated them an endangered species.

“They’re trying to remove any barriers that may block fish from swimming upstream,” said Tim Gaasch, supervising project engineer for the city.

Before this project started, 12 of these man-made barriers were identified within Mission Creek.

Gaasch said crews are installing what are known as fish ladders, or “low flow channels,” in the waterway that allow for fish to move upstream in strong currents caused by large storms or low water levels during dry periods.

The ladders are made up of 40-foot sections that include cutaways that create slower-flowing areas for the fish to move into when currents become stronger.

Construction on the 4,000-foot stretch of waterway began May 1, and Gaasch says it should be finished by the end of October.

“The work we’re doing now is by far the longest part of the project,” he said.

Construction of the project will cost about $2.8 million, but Gaasch said the city is responsible for only a small portion of that sum because of a number of grants from the state and federal governments.

Noozhawk intern Jordon Niedermeier can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 