Truck Catches Fire on Highway 101 Near Goleta

A truck's cargo caught on fire traveling up Highway 101 on Thursday, prompting the brief closure of the Turnpike Road exit near Goleta and the slow lane in the area, according to authorities.

The stake-sided truck is owned by the Double Barrel Environmental Services Company, and was carrying new clean-up material and equipment for the Refugio oil spill, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

There was no oily material with the equipment, since it was new and unused, Zaniboni noted.

The cargo was a total loss, as it was all burned up in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the vehicle fire call at 10:22 a.m. and closed down the Turnpike Road exit and the slow lane of northbound Highway 101 while fire crews did clean-up in the area.

The highway exit and lane were both reopened by 12:15 p.m.

