Truck Crash Leaves Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Short of Supplies

'Old Reliable' toppled and blocked Highway 1 near Vandenberg AFB, destroying 8,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables and groceries

A crash involving a box truck that toppled and blocked Highway 1 for several hours on Monday meant the loss of fruits, vegetables and other food items intended for people in need.

The truck belonging to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County carried 8,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables and shelf-stable groceries.

“None was salvageable, the produce was ruined and the cans were all dented up and no longer useful,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, a Foodbank spokeswoman.

The incident occurred as the driver had completed a delivery of food to a distribution site in Lompoc and was returning to the Santa Maria Valley warehouse, Smith-Meyer said.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the driver, Samuel Sanchez, 25, began to change lanes to pass slower traffic when he realized another vehicle already occupied the lane.

He attempted to swerve back into the other lane, lost control, traveled through the center guard rail, and overturned, blocking all northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.

No one was injured in the incident and intoxication does not appear to be a factor in this collision, the CHP added.

The crash happened as the Foodbank gets set to gear up for its holiday food drive, putting a huge dent in the supply.

Foodbank representatives urged community members tp donate to the holiday virtual food drive, available by clicking here, to help replace supplies that will need to be used in the short term to fill the gap left by the accident.

The Foodbank also expects to see an increased need during the coming holiday season.

The crash also destroyed a trusty vehicle in the Foodbank fleet with its steady service earning it the name “Old Reliable.”

Food donations and holiday turkeys can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the warehouses at 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara and 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The Foodbank also is gearing up for the 17th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls on Oct. 24 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The annual event raises funds to help the Foodbank address hunger and malnutrition in the Santa Maria Valley.

For a donation of $25, attendees select a hand-crafted ceramic bowl, enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread, and take the bowl home as a reminder of hunger in the community.

Tickets are available online here or by calling 805.937.3422, ext. 106. Tickets can also be purchased at the Foodbank’s North County location, 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

Tickets will also be available at the door while supplies last.

Opportunities remain available for businesses to sponsor or donate raffle items to the event, as well as for local artists to donate bowls and other items.

For questions about the event, contact Smith-Meyer at the Foodbank at 805.967.5741, ext. 104.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.