Truck Driver Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After North County Crash

A truck driver was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Wednesday following a collision on Highway 1 south of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. on the hill leading up from the intersection with Highway 135.

An empty bread truck rear-ended a semi that was lumbering up the grade, pulling two gravel trailers, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The bread truck driver suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Airport, then transferred to a Calstar medical helicopter for the flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

