Truck Overturns After Striking Bridge in Santa Barbara

A delivery truck struck a railroad bridge and overturned Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on the Los Patos Way offramp from southbound Highway 101, said Sgt. Jill Beecher.

The truck, reportedly carrying meat, ended up on its left side, and forced the closure of Los Patos Way for a time.

Train traffic reportedly was stopped while the bridge was inspected.

No injuries were reported.

The accident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, which could not be reached for further details Tuesday night.

