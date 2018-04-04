Victim Hospitalized After Pickup Hits Wheelchair on Mesa in Santa Barbara

An elderly man in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday after being hit by a pick-up truck on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

At about 7:40 a.m., a Dodge Ram struck a man in a wheelchair at Cliff Drive and Meigs Road, according to Capt. Rich Griguoli of the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The wheelchair ended up stuck under the vehicle's front bumper, he added.

The 75-year-old victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Griguoli said.

The woman driving the pickup, whose name was not released, was not injured.

The incident occurred when the man was crossing the intersection's west sidewalk, while the truck was heading west on Cliff Drive, said Sgt. Riley Harwood, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Investigation revealed that the man crossed during a red don't-walk signal, and that the driver had a green light, Harwood added.

The man suffered what appeared to be severe but not life-threatening injuries, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .