Power Out as Truck Snags Utility Lines in Orcutt Neighborhood
Incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. at Blosser Road and Foxenwood Drive
A tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment knocked down utility lines in Orcutt on Monday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| August 29, 2016 | 5:11 p.m.
A tractor-trailer snagged utility lines on Monday afternoon, leading to a power outage and a road closure in Orcutt.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Blosser Road and Foxenwood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A segment of Blosser Road was closed in the area due to downed power lines.
The truck carrying a forklift and backhoe got tangles in the the wires, knocking down several power poles in the neighborhood.
The power outage affected more than two dozen customers in the area, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.
Crews from PG&E and Frontier Communications Corp. were at the scene to repair the damaged equipment.
A tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit utility lines and caused a power outage and road closure in Orcutt Monday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
