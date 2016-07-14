Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Truck-Trailer Crash Blocks Highway 101 Lanes South of Buellton

Truck driver unhurt after vehicle hauling trailer collides into concrete guardrail at Three Bridges area

A truck and trailer crashed on southbound Highway 101 at Three Bridges Thursday morning, causing a full closure of both lanes.
A truck and trailer crashed on southbound Highway 101 at Three Bridges Thursday morning, causing a full closure of both lanes.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:24 p.m. | July 14, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

All southbound Highway 101 lanes near Buellton were blocked Thursday morning by a pickup truck and trailer that jackknifed and crashed at Three Bridges, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It was a non-injury accident, but the truck broke through the guardrail of the bridge and partially dangled over the side, while the trailer was blocking both southbound lanes, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The driver, 32-year-old Nicholas Sampson of Atascadero, was wearing his seatbelt and didn't get hurt in the collision, according to the CHP. 

Around 9:40 a.m., the truck apparently had a tire blow out and Sampson then lost control of the vehicle, the CHP said. 

Both southbound lanes were closed for about three hours, with one lane reopened at 1 p.m., while specialized towing equipment responded to the scene. 

Caltrans crews kept the left-hand lane closed longer to assess damage to the concrete guardrail. 

Drivers were being advised to use State Route 154 or State Route 246 as a detour during the closure, which caused traffic to back up in surrounding areas. 

In a separate incident, according to the California Highway Patrol, a portion of Highway 1 in Lompoc was closed for several hours starting around 9 a.m. Thursday after a diesel fuel spill on the roadway.

Highway 1 was closed at Highway 246 for southbound traffic, the Lompoc Police Department said.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The truck driver was uninjured after a collision at Three Bridges on southbound Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning. Click to view larger
The truck driver was uninjured after a collision at Three Bridges on southbound Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
