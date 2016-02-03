True Love Awaits at the Santa Barbara Humane Society

Pets

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is pleased to offer a special Valentine’s Day adoption fee of $14 from Feb. 8-13, 2016.

The days leading up to Valentine’s Day are the perfect time to match up with a four-legged single who will love and adore you every day of the year.

The special $14 adoption fee, normally $60 for cats and $80 for dogs, includes spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccination, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming, background/personality profile, starter packet of food and a pet care booklet.

“Valentine’s Day is a perfect chance for pet seekers to open their heart to a shelter pet,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “We look forward to helping our pets make the jump from our shelter and into loving homes.”

At the Santa Barbara Humane Society, staff will work with you to find a paw-sitively purr-fect match. The Santa Barbara Humane Society has pets of all shapes, sizes and personalities to match your lifestyle.

You will have a complete picture of the temperament, looks and future size of your new companion. You can meet with a pet and play with them before adopting.

If that's not a match made at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, here are 10 reasons why a shelter pet makes the best Valentine’s Day date.

1. Looking forward to Valentine’s Day chocolates? You don’t have to worry about sharing with your pet. Not sharing is caring. The wine is all yours too.

2. They’re great listeners and won’t interrupt. There’s no chance of an argument.

3. They’re excited to see you every day- including Valentine’s Day.

4. They’re happy to spend Valentine’s Day taking a long walk on the beach or watching movies. It’s up to you. Really!

5. They won’t tell anyone it’s your 15th time watching Love Actually.

6. Endless cuddles and doggy kisses.

7. No need to shop for a last-minute gift. All they need is you.

8. Lavish dates not your thing? They’re a cheap date.

9. They’ll love you even if you stay in your pajamas all day. They won’t judge.

10. Unconditional love means no messy breakup!

For more information about adoptable pets, please visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 805.964.4777.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.