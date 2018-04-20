Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trump Administration Approves Oil Drilling, Pipeline in Carrizo Plain National Monument

Project in San Luis Obispo County approved at site of an old oil well that had been slated for restoration, to the dismay of conservation groups

The Carrizo Plain National Monument is known for periodic prolific wildflower blooms. Los Padres ForestWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity are challenging the approval of a new oil well in Carrizo Plain National Monument, saying that the well and pipeline would harm threatened species. Click to view larger
The Carrizo Plain National Monument is known for periodic prolific wildflower blooms. Los Padres ForestWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity are challenging the approval of a new oil well in Carrizo Plain National Monument, saying that the well and pipeline would harm threatened species. (David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By Monica Vaughan, San Luis Obispo Tribune | April 20, 2018 | 5:58 p.m.

A new oil well and small pipeline has been approved in the Carrizo Plain National Monument on an old oil well that had been slated for restoration, to the dismay of conservation groups.

Those groups are challenging the approval and say the project falls short of the high environmental standards required to drill on protected lands. 

Lisa Belenky with the Center for Biological Diversity said that under President Donald Trump's administration, "we are seeing they're trying to open more and more public lands to oil and gas drilling without proper environmental review and moving them forward as fast as they can." 

E&B Natural Resources Management Corp., an independent oil and gas company based in Bakersfield, proposed drilling a new well on an existing lease within the Russell Ranch Oil Field.

The project, which was approved by the Bureau of Land Management within the Department of Interior, would use an existing road and pad located at the base of the Caliente Mountains along the western boundary of the national monument.

The Tribune reached out to E&B Resources for comment.

But Los Padres ForestWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity say the oil well and pipeline would harm threatened and endangered wildlife like the San Joaquin kit fox and a flowering plant called the Kern mallow, as well as impede scenic views. 

It's the first well the Interior Department has approved in the monument since it was established in 2001, the groups said. 

Two years ago the BLM approved the oil company's request to abandon the pad (which hasn't produced oil in decades) and remove infrastructure on the site to restore the area to natural conditions. That work wasn't done, and instead, the BLM in March approved the new well, a project that was originally proposed in 2012. 

"This is on an existing lease. The proposal for this was put out in 2012. We commented on it in that time, and nothing happened in those years," Belenky said. "Suddenly, this approval for this new well comes up. So it's a very odd situation. We were very surprised."

Jeff Kuyper of Los Padres ForestWatch echoed that sentiment.

"They seem to be backtracking on that commitment," he said.

One of the environmental concerns in the area is for the California condor, which Belenky said is attracted to oil or gas platforms because they are shiny and look like water. 

"It brings them down into harm's way. They see it and come down to investigate. There have been incidents in Los Padres National Forest where condors have been injured by getting oil on them or consuming micro-trash (small pieces of metal)," Belenky said.

The project also includes a proposed pipeline. BLM approved a .12-mile above-ground pipeline, and an alternative to the project listed in the Environmental Assessment would call for a three-quarter-mile underground pipeline along the road.

Belenky said above-ground pipelines can hinder animals' movement across the landscape, and construction equipment can crush burrows or kill animals.

The flip to approve new drilling instead of restoring the area could be an example of more oil well approvals to come. 

"They certainly might be using it as a test case. At the same time, this oil field has been in decline for several years. It hit its peak in the 1950s, and some documents suggest its nearing the end of its useful life. It's hard to reconcile that with drilling new wells there," Kuyper said. 

Existing oil leases were grandfathered in with the monument, which was established by President Bill Clinton in 2001.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Monica Vaughan is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Contact her at [email protected]s.com.

Los Padres ForestWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity are challenging the approval of a new oil well in Carrizo Plain National Monument, saying that the well and pipeline would harm threatened species in the area including the endangered San Joaquin kit fox, seen here. Click to view larger
Los Padres ForestWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity are challenging the approval of a new oil well in Carrizo Plain National Monument, saying that the well and pipeline would harm threatened species in the area including the endangered San Joaquin kit fox, seen here. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 