Trump Supporter Finds a Platform in City Council’s Public-Comment Period

Caroline Abate has delivered several statements before Santa Barbara leadership touting president and his policies

At a time when thousands of people are marching in the streets, both locally and nationally, in protest of President Donald Trump and his controversial immigation enforcement practices, there is one small but persistent voice inside Santa Barbara City Hall speaking an entiely different story.

With a gingerly gait and delicate voice, Caroline Abate has spoken during public comment at five recent City Council meetings, espousing what she sees as Trump's virtues, while supporting his immigration policies and his overall administration.

She wears an "I support President Trump" button on her flowery dress or jacket suit, and, in an elementary school teacher-like voice, explains her support for the president.

"My name is Caroline and I support President Trump," Abate said at a recent City Council meeting. "President Trump and his administration have been working very hard with tireless dedication and commitment to solve the most difficult, challenging and complex problems with which our nation is faced.

"Because these problems have been left unresolved for so many years, they have now become a serious threat to the well-being of our country. One of these problems is our immigration policy and border security."

After her comments, she reads a letter she received from President Trump, in response to her letters.

Like every town, Santa Barbara City Hall has its cast of public comment characters.

There's the guy who talks about the importance of playing tennis with both hands and how a "Tennissance" is near.

Some are shameless self promoters who crack off-key jokes or promote their community access TV shows. Others extend their time to a long monologue by asking people in the room to donate their two minutes of speaking time.

The first time Abate spoke, she was sandwiched between Wayne Scoles, a City Hall critic who asserts that Santa Barbara has become a "human ratdump" because it is overrun with "bums," and Lee Moldaver, a longtime community activist who tried to wedge in a comment about district elections, but was cut off by the mayor because the item appeared later in the agenda.

Abate creates a different feel in the room when she speaks.

Clear and articulate, she exudes a passion for all things Trump. She sends him regular emails and follows him religiously on Twitter.

"There are different viewpoints on issues," Abate said. "I hope to give people an opportunity to hear another perspective and understand why conservatives feel the way they do. I feel often that conservative viewpoints aren't heard."

Abate spoke with Noozhawk on a recent afternoon at the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. She's intensely private, concerned about a backlash against her views.

While it's not quite walking into the lion's den, Abate promoting the presidential virtues of Trump at City Hall is a rather gutsy move.

Fix of the seven council members are registered Democrats, and Santa Barbara, the birthplace of Earth Day, the environmental movement and a steady squad of liberal leaders, is decidedly not a Trump town.

But that doesn't matter to Abate. She says there are many conservatives in Santa Barbara who don't speak out for fear of being judged. She wears her Trump button around town, and says she gets lots of positive feedback.

She lives in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, between Goleta and Santa Barbara, and only became involved politically when Trump ran for president in 2016.

"I've been really on a journey," she said. "I've always been a Republican. My parents are very conservative."

She has lived in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years, and was a casual observer of politics until she got older "and noticed how much tax was being taken out" of her paycheck.

The country took a turn for the worse under President Obama, she said, but that all changed under Trump.

"President Trump really brought out a lot of issues in a fearless way," she said.

She said everyone should applaud Trump for his nuclear weapons talks with North Korea. She supports Trump's military strikes against Syria after the country's gas attacks against its own people.

She blames the media for not providing a complete picture of the president, focusing on the negative and distorting the news. She said Trump connects with millions of Americans.

"President Trump was able to understand the feeling of people who have seen their jobs go overseas," she said. "I care deeply about about a person in Wisconsin, working in a manufacturing plant, who loses their job."

Abate grew up in California and identifies as a traditional Roman Catholic.

"Christians have been persecuted by secular politicans," she said. "We are a great country because of Christian capitalism."

At the June 26 meeting, she quietly sat in the back row and waited quietly for the mayor to call her name.

"I am here to give just a few of the many reasons why President Trump has earned and deserves the support of every American," she said. "First, jobs and the economy. President Trump has cut regulations resulting in an economy that has resulted in nearly three million jobs, our unemployment rate, at a 17-year-low, is an incredible 3.9 percent. Very low.

"The unemployment rate among African Americans is at the lowest ever in recorded history. The Hispanic unemployment rate is also at the lowest rate in recorded history. President Trump has passed massive tax cuts for hard working Americans. The tax code has been reformed for the first time in 30 years, making it fairer and simpler."

To close her comments, Abate said, "Thank you for allowing me to speak with you, and may everyone listening have a good afternoon."

After five meetings and those comments, however, Abate finally got a response.

In an unusual moment, Councilman Gregg Hart chimed in:

"Are you planning to come every week and read an email from the president and talk about his administration?" Hart asked.

She responded politely: "I would like to if that is possible."

Hart's response: "You certainly have the right to do that; it is your prerogative. I just, there's a lot you say, when you speak every week, and there's lots of different opinions about the things you say, and I just want folks to know that we generally just let folks speak about things like that I am not going to engage in debate with you about it, but I will just leave it at that."

In a follow-up interview with Noozhawk, Hart said he was just curious about Abate's intentions.

"In my 13 years on the City Council, no one has ever come to public comment to read a weekly message from the president," Hart said. "I was curious to hear if she planned to continue, so I asked her and she said yes. She has that right and I will respectfully listen even if I disagree."

Mayor Cathy Murillo said Abate is getting attention at City Hall.

"She is respectful in her comments,"Murillo said. "She delivers her message quietly and without anger. She speaks her two minutes and is welcome to express her opinions in that venue. I look out at the audience and people are listening to what she is saying. I don't see anyone rolling their eyes, and I think it is because she is respectful and is received with respect."

Abate plans to continue her comments at City Council meetings. She hopes that people will listen to her and relax their judgment of Trump supporters.

"I see this brave and courageous president who has been treated unfairly," Abate said. "I care about Santa Barbara. It's my city. I want people to see another perspective, in a polite and professional way."

