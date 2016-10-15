Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:48 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Trunk Show Features Marianne Hofmann Paintings, Furniture

Local artist inspired by still lifes and botanical works of Old Masters

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | October 15, 2016 | 9:49 a.m.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host a trunk show for artist Marianne Hofmann on Oct. 22 at the museum, 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang.

Hofmann, the Wildling’s current featured local artist, will be displaying and selling her original artworks and painted furniture in the gift store. Visitors can learn about her techniques and purchase a one-of-a-kind piece.

Painted table by artist Marianne Hofmann at Wildling trunk show. Click to view larger
Hofmann has been inspired by the Old Masters, especially the detailed floral still lifes of Dutch painters Jan and Jacob van Huysum and the botanical paintings of Pierre-Joseph Redoute.

Using these detailed paintings as references, Hofmann taught herself how to create a version of botanical art based on traditional still lifes, but with a more contemporary color palette and design.

Whether painting furniture and accessories with a tromp l’oeil (trick of the eye) effect or still-life paintings, all have an exquisite realism to them.

The Wildling Museum offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage. Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature. For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 
