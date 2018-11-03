Trunk Shows, Pop-ups De Rigueur at Coast Village Couture Collective

The first annual Coast Village Couture Collective will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, along Montecito’s shopping district on Coast Village Road.

The event is a collaboration between locally owned independent boutiques that will each feature a trunk show or pop-up the day of the event.

Participants include K.Frank, Allora by Laura, Whiskey and Leather, the Nurture Cottage, Maison K, Angel, Occhiali, Daniel Gibbings, Whistle Club, Ambiance, Viva Oliva and Cava.

The event will spotlight designers for men and women, and new merchandise will be brought in specifically for the event. Wine tastings, champagne and small bites will be offered at some boutiques.

K. Frank is donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to the Storyteller Children’s Center of Santa Barbara.

The event is sponsored by the Coast Village Association. Visit the Coast Village Association’s Facebook page for a listing of specific store events.

The Coast Village Association endeavors to enhance business growth and opportunity in the area through nurturing the connection with the community and its visitors.

— Kevin Frank for Coast Village Association.