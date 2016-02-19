Trust for Historic Preservation Announces Architecture of Reginald D. Johnson Exhibit

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is pleased to present "Building Community: Reginald D. Johnson, Architect" on exhibit at Casa de la Guerra from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Architect Reginald D. Johnson believed in the role of architecture to improve the quality of community life and contributed to Santa Barbara’s special character through his exceptional designs.

Developing a signature style through award winning projects, he went on to commit himself to innovative public and commercial buildings and ground-breaking housing projects.

"Building Community" presents a selection of Johnson’s projects in the Santa Barbara area with an emphasis on the Santa Barbara Downtown Post Office and a few of his late modern designs located in the Los Angeles area.

This exploration of Johnson’s legacy in Santa Barbara reignites the spirit of preservation that has long been a hallmark of this community and is an inspiration in the ongoing work to preserve and cherish our special places.

Drawing from various public and private sources, the exhibit includes material from the following repositories and partners: The Huntington Library; the Getty Museum; the Community Development and Conservation Collection, Special Collections Library at UC Santa Barbara; the Gledhill Library at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum; Cate School; and the Montecito History Committee archive.

Brooks Institute instructor Russ McConnell and his students, as well as local art photographers Wayne McCall and Bill Dewey, will also be donating images.

Presentation drawings of the Bellosguardo/Clark Estate, blue prints of Rancho San Carlos and original artwork are being lent by private parties.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.