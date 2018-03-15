Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Trust for Historic Preservation Holds Board Elections

By Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | March 15, 2018 | 6:20 p.m.
Cody Makela Click to view larger
Cody Makela
Kristan O’Donnell Click to view larger
Kristan O’Donnell

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has elected three community leaders — Cody Makela, Kristan O’Donnell and Kyle Slattery — to serve three-year terms on its board of directors.

The election was part of the 55th Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation in January, when members and friends of SBTHP gathered in the chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

Kyle Slattery Click to view larger
Kyle Slattery

The meeting also featured a review of the 2017 Annual Report.

Board members elected for a one-year term are: Debby Aceves, president; Kevin Nimmons, first vice president; Anthony Grumbine, second vice president; Kevin Snow, secretary; Terease Chin, treasurer/immediate past president.

Makela is a ninth-generation Santa Barbaran, born and raised locally. His family history dates back to the founding of the city. He attended UCSB where he earned a BA in business economics.

Makela is a Certified Financial Planner practitioner with Arlington Financial Advisors. As a financial advisor he works with clients to plan, analyze and implement solutions in their financial lives.

Makela has seven years experience in the financial industry spending four years with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. as a client service specialist. He lives in Goleta with his wife Patty and their two daughters.

O’Donnell is a graduate of the University of Southern California. She has supported numerous community organizations in San Juan Capistrano and more recently Santa Barbara.

Those groups include Mission San Juan Capistrano, J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, Order of Malta, Casa Del Herrero, Music Academy of the West and the Santa Barbara Public Library Adult Literacy Program.

O’Donnell serves on the development committee for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and as a board member for the California Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums and the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

Slattery serves as chief of the financial-reporting, budget and cost division for the Santa Barbara County auditor-controller’s office.

He has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting, and minor in economics from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a nonprofit leadership certificate from Fielding Graduate University.

Slattery has served as treasurer on nonprofit boards, including the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara, Los Padres Forest Association and Montecito Trails Foundation. He is a CPA, certified public finance officer and certified government finance manager.

Learn more about Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at www.sbthp.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 

