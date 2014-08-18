Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Hosting Pozole Feast for Presidio Neighborhood

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is hosting a special event for the Presidio neighborhood from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

This festive Pozole Feast is intended to share and celebrate plans for upcoming changes and improvements to the neighborhood, brought about through the current SBTHP 4x4x4 Campaign.

The event will be held in the parking lot next to the Pico Adobe at 115 E. Canon Perdido St. on the original site of El Camino Real.

All in the Presidio neighborhood will benefit from the 4x4x4 Campaign. These exciting developments mark the fulfillment of a vision set forth by Dr. Pearl Chase and many others who have made Santa Barbara the great city it is today. SBTHP will unveil a flyby video of the project that uniquely illustrates the upcoming changes.

Plentiful pozole, festive food, and drinks will be hosted by SBTHP while guests enjoy live music and tours. Interactive demonstrations will be offered on crafting adobe bricks, as guests are invited to try their hand at plastering and whitewashing the Presidio perimeter wall.

RSVP required at [email protected] or 805.965.0093 so there will be enough Pozole for all.

For more information about the 4X4X4 Campaign, please visit the SBTHP website by clicking here.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.