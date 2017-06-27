Trust for Historic Preservation Hosts Asian American Film Series

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) will present the eighth annual Asian American Film Series, a four-part event held each Friday in July at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

At the first three screenings, dinner will be available for purchase an hour before the screening, and a Q&A and reception will follow each film. At the fourth screening, on July 28, a reception will be held an hour before the screening.

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the area in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio included communities of Chinese and Japanese, living in what was a unique and culturally rich neighborhood.

SBTHP’s Asian American Film Series includes films with themes common to the experience of these communities in the effort to connect a modern audience with the history of the Asian American experience in Santa Barbara.

Film selections address a range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures.

This film series is made possible by the support of the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation. For more information, call 965-0093 or visit www.sbthp.org/aafs.

Admission is free for SBTHP members;, $5 suggested donation for non-members.

The series features:

» Off the Menu: Asian America — 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, (2015, 56 minutes, directed by Grace Lee).

The documentary grapples with how family, tradition, faith and geography shape our relationship to food. It takes viewers on a journey across the U.S. as it delves into stories, traditions, and unexpected characters that help nourish this nation of immigrants.

Q&A with Producer Eurie Chung to follow the film.

Admission free for SBTHP members;, $5 suggested donation for non-members

» Comfort — 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, (2015, 1 hour 43 minutes, directed by William Lu)

A late night courier boy agrees to pick up the feisty daughter of an important client. The two youngsters form a close connection and spend two nights exploring LA’s local food scene while their romance blossoms.

Q&A with director William Lu, Producer Mark Heidelberger, and actor Chris Dinh to follow the film.

Admission: free for SBTHP members / $5 suggested donation for non-members

» My Life in China — 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, (2014, 1 hour 21 minutes, directed by Kenneth Eng)

A story of migration is passed down from father to son, as filmmaker Eng and his father retrace the precarious steps his father took in search of a better life; ultimately asking the question: What does it mean to be both Chinese and American?

Q&A with Eng to follow the film.

Admission free for SBTHP members / $5 suggested donation for non-members

» Allegiance — 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, (2017, 2 hours 30 minutes, directed by Stafford Arima)

The Santa Barbara premier of the filmed version of the new Broadway musical Allegiance.

Inspired by the life experience of its star George Takei (Star Trek, Heroes), Allegiance is the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes after events of Pearl Harbor.

Sam Kimura seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei, fiercely protests the government’s treatment of her people.

An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, Allegiance follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of FDR’s Executive Order 9066, which initiated the forced internment of some 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, most of whom were U.S. citizens. This special fourth screening highlights this important history.

Takei, who was himself an internee as a child, stars alongside Tony winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan) in this new musical.

Admission $10 for SBTHP members, $15 non-members; purchase in advance at www.sbthp.org/allegiance.

Join SBTHP at reception one hour before the screening for complimentary appetizers and light refreshments.

For more information: www.sbthp.org/aafs or 965-0093.