Trust for Public Land Puts Gaviota Village Under Protection of State Park

The trust acquires the 43-acre property and adds it to Gaviota State Park

By | July 8, 2009 | 11:39 p.m.

The Trust for Public Land on Wednesday announced the permanent protection of the 43-acre Gaviota Village property in Santa Barbara County through its addition to Gaviota State Park.

Located just above the coastal marine terrace at the western edge of the Gaviota Coast, the property provides ocean views and has a variety of habitats, including grasslands, chaparral and coastal sage scrub. Canada del Barro flows through the southwest portion of the property and helps provide important wildlife movement corridors.

“TPL is extremely pleased to have successfully acquired this property. Its preservation has been a high priority for the community, State Parks and Santa Barbara County for many years,” said Debra Geiler, Southern California director for TPL. “I also want to thank our funders who have made the protection of this property possible, and especially U.S. Sen.Dianne Feinstein for her leadership in designating federal funding for this project. Now that it is part of Gaviota State Park, both the property’s natural and scenic resources, as well as its potential to enhance recreational opportunities along the Gaviota Coast are ensured.”

Money for the project came from the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation Program, Santa Barbara County’s Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund and the Goleta Valley Land Trust.

“In today’s dismal financial picture, this is one bright light for California’s state parks,” Feinstein said. “Today’s move will ensure the addition of a small, 43-acre property to a popular state park in Santa Barbara County. The community has long looked forward to this day.”

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, also helped support the NOAA funding for this project. “As those of us who live here know, the Gaviota Coast is one of the jewels of California’s Central Coast,” she said. “Preserving this parcel is just the beginning in preserving the entire western gateway to this spectacular stretch of coastline we call the Gaviota.”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors also played a critical role in securing the property. In 2008, under the leadership of then-Supervisor Brooks Firestone, the board pledged $860,938 in Coastal Resource Enhancement Funds. Last month, when it appeared that the project might be in jeopardy, the board, with strong support from Supervisor Doreen Farr, again showed its commitment to this acquisition by providing an additional $500,000 in CREF funds.

“Acquiring this particular property was critical for a number of reasons,” said Farr, whose district includes the property. “The commercial zoning threatened this incredible coastline. The natural resources contained on the property, including both sensitive species and habitats, are now protected in perpetuity. In addition, both county residents and visitors to the area will be able to enjoy passive recreational opportunities and the breathtaking scenic views from the property.”

Some of the sensitive species that may be found on the property are the Gaviota tarplant, California red-legged frog, globose dune beetle, yellow-billed cuckoo, two-striped garter snake, San Diego horned lizards and cactus wren, all of which are protected under both federal and state endangered species laws.

— Carla Frisk is a project consultant for Gaviota Village.

