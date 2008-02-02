Truston Named Winner of 2008 Hot Company Award

Truston Corp., a Santa Barbara-based online identity theft prevention service, has been selected as a winner of a 2008 Hot Company award by the Network Products Guide, published by Silicon Valley Communications. The award was announced Jan. 29 at the Technosium Conference in Silicon Valley.
The Executive Summit at Technosium 2008 was represented by technology companies from all over the world in the areas of networking, wireless, mobile, software, storage and security. Technology updates were provided by more than 150 technology companies, including Cisco Systems, HP, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks and Oracle. Other winners of the 2008 Hot Company awards include Blade Network Technologies, Engate Technology, Insightix and Vericept.
Truston specializes in the prevention of identity theft without putting personal information at risk. Its Web-based service includes free credit reports, fraud alerts and a complete online ID theft-recovery solution, without requiring the disclosure of sensitive personal data.