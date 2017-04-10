Tuesday Deadline Set For Santa Marians To Submit District Election Map Proposals

The city of Santa Maria will accept local residents’ proposed district maps for future City Council elections until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A template, showing the populations of assorted neighborhoods in the city, is available on a section of the city website dedicated to the creation of council districts for elections.

The city has hired a consultant, National Demographics Corporation, that specializes in assisting cities and other agencies convert to district-based elections.

Proposed maps can be sent to NDC via email by clicking here no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Districts must have roughly the same population, according to rules established by the California Voting Rights Act.

If the city is divided into four districts with the mayor still elected at large, populations of proposed districts must be between 23,644 and 26,133, the city consultant said.

However, the target population would be between 18,915 and 20,906 for a five-district system.

During previous hearings to gather public comment, many speakers lobbied for using the historical dividing line of Main Street (Highway 166) and Broadway (Highway 135).

Previously submitted map suggestions and correspondence about the district-based election system can be found on the city’s website here.

After maps ideas submitted, the consultant will craft a couple of proposals to bring back to the City Council for consideration.

In drawing the districts, the city must consider a number of factors including not dividing communities of interest.

Upcoming public hearings will be held:

» April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Dr.

» May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Minami Center, 600 W. Enos Dr.

» May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

With the threat of a lawsuit lingering, the City Council on Feb. 21 launched the process to convert its elections from the current at-large voting system to a district-based process.

Due to the threat of a lawsuit, Santa Maria has a short timeline to complete the transition, city officials said.

City leaders expect to complete the process by the end of May.

As proposed, the first district-based election is to be held in 2018, when two City Council seats will be up for election, followed in 2020 by the remainder of the districts.

Santa Barbara already holds district-based council elections and the city of Goleta also is moving toward implementing district-based elections by 2022.

