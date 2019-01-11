Tuition-Free Career Skills Classes Begin Soon at SBCC School of Extended Learning

As the season cools, SBCC School of Extended Learning is giving working professionals and job-seekers tuition-free options to heat up their career paths with skills in business, design and technology.

Short courses and series in digital design and customer relations start soon and will give students the opportunity increase their value in any business.

Part of SBCC School of Extended Learning, the Career Skills Institute is offering specialized certificates and digital badges in more than 30 areas, perfect for students looking to upskill, advance or pivot their career.

The spring semester begins Jan. 14 with new classes beginning each week. Many classes can be completed in a single day.

Students can get a jump on their career goals in the new year by completing noncredit certificate programs. Classes can also be taken individually. The certificates below are a small sampling of the many options that cover invaluable skills for growing a business and career possibilities.

Career Strategist Certificate

Gain an accurate understanding of your strengths, interests, abilities and work values. Students combine personal characteristics with career information to improve their skills at seeking, obtaining, maintaining and changing jobs.

Classes include Personalized Career Planning (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26), Strategic Job Search (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9) and LinkedIn for Business (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 8) at the Wake Campus.

Customer Relations Certificate

Gain a deep understanding of communication skills and how they relate to quality customer service. There are many personality styles, and students will learn how to adapt to each.

Classes will be held 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Employment Development Department: The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating (Feb. 6), Best Practices in Customer Service (Feb. 20) and Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships (March 6). Additional dates available on the Schott and Wake campuses.

Digital Design Basics Certificate

Get ready for entry-level graphic design work in print and online media and create a strong base to go onto higher level courses. Required classes include Photoshop (9-11:30 a.m. Fridays Jan. 18- Feb. 8), Photoshop for Digital Photographers (4-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday Feb. 19–March 21) and Digital Design Techniques (4-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays April 2-May 2) at the Wake Campus.

To complete the certificate, students can choose between the electives Introduction to Adobe Illustrator and Digital Cameras, Digital Photos.

“Our New Year’s resolution was to eliminate every excuse that could keep local workers and students from gaining the skills they and their employers need,” said Jeanette Chian, associate director, School of Extended Learning.

“There are no costs for attending and multiple classes mean they are available when you are. No matter your skill level or goals, you will find a class that is the perfect fit,” Chian said.

Participants who complete a certificate will also earn a Santa Barbara City College digital badge. Badges earned at the SBCC Career Skills Institute can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes to easily showcase competitive skills to employers.

To register, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or come in-person at Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

To learn more about digital badges, go to www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 805-683-8282. For more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning