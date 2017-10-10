Tuition Aid Application Opens Oct. 10 for Adult Ed Spring Term

To help as many people as possible take fee-based classes, SBCC’s School of Extended Learning is opening its Tuition Assistance Awards application period Oct. 10-Nov.10 for spring semester.

Students with limited resources can apply for $125 tuition assistance. As of Oct. 10, application forms will be available at https://www.thecll.org/library/tuition-assistance. Paper forms are available in person at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, and Schott Campus, 310 W Padre St.

“There’s a world of tuition-free and fee based classes that cover subject areas such as art, careers, health, and personal finance at the School of Extended Learning,” said Andy Harper, the school's senior director.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to take our fee-based classes, regardless of age or background. We’re so thankful to our donors for recognizing the power of an ongoing education and removing the financial barrier for students,” Harper said.

The spring class list is available at http://www.sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/ starting Nov. 30. Registration opens Dec. 12. Classes are held Jan. 16-May 12, with new ones beginning each week, available on weekdays, weekends and in the evening.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.