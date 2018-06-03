Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:41 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Tuition-Aid Applications for Adult Ed Classes Accepted Through June 15

Students in need can apply for $125 for fee-based classes

Paper applications for financial aid are available at Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.
By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | June 3, 2018 | 3:18 p.m.

SBCC’s School of Extended Learning has opened its tuition assistance application period, ending June 15, for fall semester fee-based classes. 

Students are encouraged to apply for $125 tuition assistance toward fee-based classes. Awards are based on need.

Online application forms are available at sbcc.edu/extendedlearning. Paper forms are available at SBCC’s Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, and Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

“The School of Extended Learning offers both tuition-free and fee-based courses to bring our community the most robust programming possible,” said Melissa V. Moreno, interim vice president, School of Extended Learning.

“Our tuition assistance program offers an opportunity for all to take our fee-based classes, and we encourage anyone unable to pay the fees to apply,” she said.

The School of Extended Learning fall semester runs Aug. 27-Dec. 15. New courses start each week, and include classes held weekdays, weekends and evenings. For more, visit sbcc.edu/extendedlearning.

For more assistance, email [email protected] or call 805-683-8200.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

