SBCC Medical Assistant Training Program Launches 22 New Career-Ready Graduates

Internships at some of Santa Barbara’s leading health-care clinics provide key incentive in 9-month, tuition-free program

When Liliann Vargas, a first-generation higher education graduate, received word of her 160-hour endocrinology internship, she jumped at the offer — despite a few nerves.

Vargas is one of 22 Santa Barbara City College students to receive a certificate of completion upon finishing the Medical Assistant Training Program through SBCC’s Career Skills Institute.

Graduates are prepared for entry-level employment in medical settings through the program’s 127 hours of administrative and clinical instruction, and an internship. The nine-month tuition-free certificate program, which launched in 2010, prepares the graduate to enter the workforce.

“It is an awesome responsibility,” Vargas said of her internship. “Your main focus is that patient. The human body, the importance of health and personal fulfillment is what defines this world and the clinical practice of medicine.”

Graduation caps and gowns were nonexistent for last week’s commencement ceremony at the Wake Campus in Santa Barbara, but there were success stories in the Class of 2018.

Students attained more than job-specific skills and learning medical terms. They also acquired life skills like self-confidence and time management abilities.

“My journey has its ups and downs, but through my experience I learned to take chances,” graduate Ruth Baranda told the crowd of about 50 family members and friends.

“This program taught me to be more confident.”

SBCC’s program is made possible with grant funding awarded through the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (Economic Stimulus Program) Phase II Funds for Allied Health Programs.

Medical assistants can perform both front desk administrative work like patient greeting, appointment scheduling and filing patient medical records, and clinical duties like taking vitals, administering diagnostic tests, infection control and assisting with primary care, family care and, in pediatrics, surgery and OB-GYN.

“It exposes the students to the medical field,” instructor Bette Lee told Noozhawk. “The approach is to transition them to get a job and be professional. Some students use it as a stepping stone to get to other medical fields.”

The internship provides students with job readiness skills as medical assistants in area clinics and offices. Under supervision, students perform administrative and clinical procedures within the scope of practice for medical assistants.

“It’s a good opportunity for students to apply classroom learning to real-life application,” Lee said. “Students usually do well in the clinic because they have seen what is expected. The expectation is realistic, and there are no surprises.”

Students land internships at Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and private medical clinics, Lee said, adding that some practicum sites offer students jobs before graduation.

Sansum formed a partnership with SBCC in 2015 to provide medical assistant training students with practical experience in a hands-on environment, according to Michael Yee, director of nursing.

“I have been able to see the students develop and start on their paths in medicine and nursing,” he said. “We have found that it is one of the most fantastic arrangements that we have made because we have the chance to work with them in their career that is just beginning.”

The course consists of evening lecture and lab classes, in which students learn anatomy physiology, medical terminology and administering injections, among other components.

“From Day One, the students have to show up with their uniform and have their shoes polished,” Lee said. “We start with the basics at the beginning and go from there. Accountability is important.”

Assignments, late nights and working two jobs before her classes kept 2015 graduate Denise Guillen busy, but she said the knowledge gained has been invaluable.

As part of the SBCC Medical Assistant Program, Guillen started an internship at Franklin Health Care Center, which offered her a job after graduation. The Santa Barbara High School alumna is working full time as a medical assistant at the Santa Barbara clinic while studying to become a registered nurse.

“It’s a push where you can begin your medical career,” the 24-year-old mother said of the program. “When I did my internship hours, that’s where I learned everything mainly, and the medical terms when I was taking the class.”

Guillen said her career helped enormously. She can own her car and her apartment.

“It’s good to know that I have a stable job,” she said of her career path. “I live comfortably.”

