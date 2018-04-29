Turf Field, New Track Coming to Dos Pueblos’ Scott O’Leary Stadium

Sports

Football team will play 3 home games at San Marcos before field profect is completed

Dos Pueblos will be getting a turf field and a new track at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus confirmed the information released by the DP football team on Twitter late Friday.

"I think we are on schedule to start the project shortly after graduation," Feldhaus told Noozhawk. "We're planning on using San Marcos for our first three home football games."

The Chargers open with home games against Foothill High of Orange County on Aug. 17 and Oxnard-Pacifica on Aug. 25. They play at Ventura on Aug. 31 and return to San Marcos for a Sept. 8 home game against Buena. Those are now non-league games as Ventura and Buena were moved into the Pacific View League.

After playing at Righetti on Sept. 21, the Chargers are expecting to make their debut on the new home turf on Sept. 28 in their Channel League opener against Cabrillo.

Cabrillo, Lompoc and Santa Ynez join the Channel League in the fall.

The following week, DP will host Lompoc for Homecoming on Oct. 5.

The Chargers play road games at San Marcos on Oct. 12 and Santa Ynez on Oct. 18 and close out the regular season at home against Santa Barbara.

Feldhaus said the field and track upgrades are being funded through a bond measure and a fundraising effort.

It's a dream come true for DP Athletics.

"We are excited for sure," said Feldhaus.

