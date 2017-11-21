Turf Wars: The Tale of Artificial Turf, Grass and The Hotel Californian

The newly opened Hotel Californian has been marketed as a “timeless adaptation” and a destination for the “Hollywood elite.”

Its luxury rooms go for as much as $550 a night, and the 121-room hotel is envisioned as an anchor of the city’s lower State Street waterfront La Entrada development.

When the hotel opened in September, it was a grand culmination of nearly two decades of stops-and-starts tied to funding, the recession, and waxing and waning community support.

After years of drama over the development, the hotel opened to massive fanfare, ending the final chapter of one of the city’s most high-profile, prominent construction projects.

Or so we thought.

The Hotel Californian project went before the Santa Barbara City Council one more time on Tuesday, when the council members, attorney for the project and the public went to battle again, over aspects of the project somehow overlooked amid the dozens and dozens of meetings since the late 1990s.

High heels, artificial turf and buffalo grass on the project's plaza lawn.

“The artificial turf became necessary as the project became evaluated for the uses that would be made of the plaza lawn,” said the project’s longtime attorney, Doug Fell. “The buffalo grass would have not provided the appropriate circumstances for people to walk in high heels or other kinds of shoes.”

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss was on his side.

“I don’t wear high heels, but I understand it is difficult to wear high heels on a soft, mushy surface,” Hotchkiss said.

The project was originally approved with UC verde buffalo grass, a native, drought-tolerant prairie grass, for a large square patch of plaza lawn at 118 State St. The developers, however, installed the artificial turf instead.

Fell and his team asked for approval after the fact from the Historic Landmarks Commission, which after two meetings voted 4-3 against the turf, and requested that the buffalo grass be installed instead.

Fell expressed his disappointment with the HLC’s decision to the council on Tuesday. He said he is scheduling his law firm’s Christmas Party this year on the lawn, across the street from the hotel.

“They will begin by gathering on the lawn and having cocktails,” Fell said.

The HLC, however, objected to the turf in the El Pueblo Viejo District, citing aesthetic concerns. On Tuesday, HLC member Steve Hausz blasted artificial turf, saying that it smothers the soil of life, reaches heats higher than asphalt and lacks a cooling quality.

Hausz said it is also difficult to clean up spilled drinks and food on artificial turf.

“Natural turf is inherently self-cleaning,” Hausz said.

Hotchkiss, however, wasn’t buying it.

“Although he would have us save the planet, we are trying to save the project,” Hotchkiss said of Hausz.

Anna Marie Gott, a community activist who has spoken out publicly against vacation rentals, urged the council to remove the fake turf.

“We now have plastic masquerading as grass,” Gott said. “Why in the world would you allow them to use fake grass? I would urge you to have them remove the artificial grass and go with real grass.

Out of the question, Fell said.

“Buffalo grass is only green when it’s heavily watered,” Fell said. “It does not handle large crowds well. Frankly the beauty of the project relies on that green grass look.”

Fell said the turf was “the best that was available.”

“You look at the quality of the hotel that is there and what we put on the ground — we are not going to have a lawn area that is going to fall apart,” Fell said. “We’re going to make it look good. It is going to be well cared for. It is an essential part of the hotel.”

Project Planner Allison DeBusk, however, said that a wide variety of other materials could be used. The Santa Barbara Historical Museum, for example, uses decomposed granite, and it regularly hosts weddings and special events.

But, like so many times throughout the history of the project, Fell and the Hotel Californian got what what they wanted.

The council voted 6-1 to overrule the HLC and let the grass die and the artificial turf live.

“I am no fan of artificial turf personally,” Councilman Randy Rowse said. “Buffalo grass is nearly impossible to walk on without breaking an ankle. It is not very green most of the time.”

Councilman Jason Dominguez said the environmental argument didn’t hold water. He said the first step of laying down real grass is to spray roundup to kill “every organism” in the soil.

He also noted that if people really cared about the environment that they should realize that the city already approved nearly 250,000 square feet of concrete for the overall project.

“I don’t really see this as an environmental issue,” Dominguez said.

Only newly elected mayor Cathy Murillo dug her feet into the turf on the matter.

“I will deny the appeal and stand by the HLC,” Murillo said. “I think they made the right decision about what should be there. Please be creative. There are other ways to landscape and make it appealing to brides and cocktail parties. Desert flowers are beautiful.”

