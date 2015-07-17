Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Turkeys Rule the Roost in Wild West Stampede at Santa Barbara County Fair

The birds' race arena is one of many attractions in full swing this week at the Santa Maria Fairpark

The Wild West Turkey Stampede’s racers enter the arena in a bid to be the top bird — or get the feed stashed in a remote-controlled truck — on Friday at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
The Wild West Turkey Stampede’s racers enter the arena in a bid to be the top bird — or get the feed stashed in a remote-controlled truck — on Friday at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 17, 2015 | 5:10 p.m.

Turkeys raced around a tiny Santa Maria Fairpark arena Friday afternoon in a show that was both educational and entertaining — as well as apparently appetite-inducing for at least one spectator.

The Wild West Turkey Stampede is one of the attractions taking place during this week's Santa Barbara County Fair.

The 128th annual fair continues through Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day, with a carnival rides, games, commercial vendors, food, entertainment and more.

At the turkey race arena, Nancy Riegler informed and amused the crowd of children and adults about the day’s biggest bird racers.

“These are the turkeys everybody here knows,” she said. “These are the turkeys we invite into our homes, in one form or another, you know what I’m saying.”

Formally known as broad-breasted bronze and giant white turkeys, she said most were probably more familiar with the consumer name — Butterball. 

“You just didn’t recognize them with their clothes on,” she said. 

With an informal countdown, the freed turkeys raced — actually chased a remote-controlled truck carrying feed in its bed.

Proving that the size of the head didn’t mean a dumb brain, one turkey stopped and awaited the return of the feed-carrying truck.

“Love these guys,” Riegler said, urging the crowd to wave to the pack leader they dubbed “Turkules” (rhymes with Hercules).

SBC Fair
Lucky Starr from Over the Top Stilt Characters by Karen Quest entertains Violette and Grace Bravo on Friday during the Santa Barbara County Fair at the Santa Maria Fairpark. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Heritage breed turkeys also got their chance to race after Gill Riegler shared some of their history. 

“Doesn’t it look like a low-budget version of the movie Jurassic Park?" Nancy Riegler asked. “It totally does.”

Of course, spectators were called to compete in a turkey gobbling contest.

“Don’t worry about the turkeys. We’re heavily insured,” Riegler said as one young competitor climbed onto the racetrack.

While the turkeys raced, one spectator watched the show as she noshed on a turkey leg purchased from a food vendor elsewhere on the fairgrounds.

Not far from the turkey races, the agricultural and horticulture building housed assorted displays, including model trains.

The Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau helped grow future farmers with activities through the GAATE Foundation. Youngsters had a chance to draw ag-themed art and plant seeds to start their own gardens in gloves to take home.

The five-day fair opened Wednesday, and the Fairpark's CEO reported that attendance the first two days was slightly higher along with revenues in most categories. 

“The weather has been perfect, and I'm pulling every string I can, along with crossing my fingers and toes to keep it that way,” Persons added. 

Saturday at the fair is "Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” with service members and their families admitted for a free with valid ID.

The Junior Livestock Auction for large animals runs all day Saturday, culminating months of work by 4-H, FFA and other youth exhibitors who cared for their animal projects in anticipation of the fair.

“Santa Barbara County Fair has what may be the largest junior livestock auction in the State, and one of the largest in the country,” Persons said.

A Main Stage concert by Jerrod Niemann will start at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Other attractions Saturday include an evening Destruction Derby, a separate ticketed event. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the fair’s entrance. 

Sunday at the fair is Fiesta Day, with a variety of events planned for the closing day.

For more information on fair, go to the Fairpark's website by clicking here or call 805.925.8824.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 