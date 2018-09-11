Tuesday, September 11 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Turn Humble Gourd Into an Artful Bowl at Wildling Workshop

By Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | September 11, 2018 | 2:21 p.m.
Gourd by Kathy Badrak
Gourd by Kathy Badrak

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present a gourd art workshop 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1511 B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Taught by Kathy Badrak, participants will create a colorful gourd bowl with a seagrass or a vine rim. Several other rim finishes such as jute, grapevine and other natural materials will be shared with the students.

The class is suitable for any level of experience with techniques and/or materials. Appropriate for students age 16 and older.

Students will be provided with a gourd that is about 6-7 inches in diameter. Each gourd will have been cut, cleaned and class ready. Students should be able to finish their gourd bowl during the class.

Badrak said she enjoys harvesting and preparing different, local, natural materials, being drawn to their colors, varieties and textures. Intertwined with her gourd art she also makes basket weaving and a stained-glass artwork.

She brings to her art, the natural fibers and weaving techniques and the vibrant colors and lines from her stained-glass work. Badrak is a member of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, California Gourd Society and the American Gourd Society.

Her work has been sold through art galleries, commission work, and shows in California. She has won awards in juried shows and has been the featured artist for the Cypress Gallery.

Cost for the class is $45 plus $10 material fee. To register, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/gourd-class-with-kathy-badrak/, stop by the Wildling, or call 805-686-8315. Class size is a max of 12 students and minimum of four.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

