Work to Begin on Highway 246 Left Turn Lane at Meadowvale Road

A project to construct a left turn lane on Highway 246 at Meadowvale Road will begin on Monday.

This project will also include widening the embankment and making drainage improvements.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Electronic message signs have been activated to inform motorists about this roadwork. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes.

This safety project will reduce the number of rear end and broadside collisions involving motorists turning left onto Meadowvale Road from Highway 246.

The contractor for this $674,000 project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. This project is expected to be completed in March.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.