Turner Medical Offers Genetic Cancer Testing

Turner Medical Arts has announced it is offering the Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test, a 28-gene panel that identifies an elevated risk for eight hereditary cancers.

“Genetic testing is at the forefront of medical science. In my opinion it is a major landmark in the progress of medicine," said Dr. Duncan Turner of Turner Medical Arts.

"Through Myriad, it is now possible to easily test for genetic predisposition to many common cancers, allowing prevention, early diagnosis or treatment for those afflicted," he said.

"A simple saliva test can identify as many as 28 genetic mutations. If a patient has significant family history insurance companies will usually cover the expenses,” he said.

Turner Medical Arts, 737 Garden St., Santa Barbara, is offering a complimentary brief consultation and facilitation of the test. For more information, call 962-1957.

— Karen Spaulding for Turner Medical Arts.