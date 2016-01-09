Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Turnovers Cost Gauchos in Loss to Riverside

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | January 9, 2016 | 9:40 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara's three-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday with an 83-53 women’s basketball loss to UC Riverside (9-7, 2-0) in the Thunderdome. 

Jasmine Ware came off the bench to lead UCSB in scoring and rebounding with 14 points and eight boards. The senior also added a pair of steals and an assist. Je Zhé Newton added a season-high 10 points and led the game with two blocks. Together, the Gaucho bench combined for a game-high 30 points.  

Onome Jemerigbe reached double figures in the scoring column for the second time in three games with 10 points. The point guard also added a team-high five assists, improving her season average to 3.1 assists per game. 

In going up against one of the top offenses in the Big West, the Gauchos (4-12, 1-1) turned the ball over 25 times in the game, which led to a combined 29 points for the Highlanders (9-7, 2-0). 

Brittany Crain poured in 33 points to lead three UCR players in double figures. Annelise Ito scored 17 points and Rejane Verin added 16.

