Turnovers Cost Gauchos in Loss to Riverside

College Basketball

UC Santa Barbara's three-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday with an 83-53 women’s basketball loss to UC Riverside (9-7, 2-0) in the Thunderdome.

Jasmine Ware came off the bench to lead UCSB in scoring and rebounding with 14 points and eight boards. The senior also added a pair of steals and an assist. Je Zhé Newton added a season-high 10 points and led the game with two blocks. Together, the Gaucho bench combined for a game-high 30 points.

Onome Jemerigbe reached double figures in the scoring column for the second time in three games with 10 points. The point guard also added a team-high five assists, improving her season average to 3.1 assists per game.

In going up against one of the top offenses in the Big West, the Gauchos (4-12, 1-1) turned the ball over 25 times in the game, which led to a combined 29 points for the Highlanders (9-7, 2-0).

Brittany Crain poured in 33 points to lead three UCR players in double figures. Annelise Ito scored 17 points and Rejane Verin added 16.