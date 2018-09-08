Saturday, September 8 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Turnovers Do In Santa Barbara Against St. Bonaventure, 28-13

Moki Nacario Click to view larger
Moki Nacario of Santa Barbara breaks free from a St. Bonaventure defender to score a touchdown. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 8, 2018 | 12:37 a.m.

St. Bonaventure made it rough night for quarterback Frankie Gamberdella and the top-ranked Santa Barbara High football team on Friday night.

The host Seraphs intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble and handed the Dons a 28-13 loss at the Ventura College Sportsplex.

It was the first loss of the season for Santa Barbara (3-1), which faces another big test next Friday at Pacifica.

Gamberdella got Santa Barbara going early, driving the team 74 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard pass to Moki Nacario. Jose Lopez kicked the PAT.

St. Bonaventure answered when quarterback Gavin Beerup hit Gavin Blanks for a 13-yard touchdown, James Arellanes tied the score at 7 with his PAT.

The Seraphs took a 14-7 lead on a Beerup 4-yard run with 43 seconds left in the quarter.

Nacario and Gamberdella hooked up on a 36-yard TD pass at 11:19 of the second quarter, but the Dons missed the PAT, leaving them behind, 14-13.

St. Bonaventure capitalized on turnovers to expand their lead. Russell Henderson intercepted a forced pass over the middle and returned the ball 22 yards for a touchdown and a 21-13 lead with 7:25 left in the third quarter.

Justin Cantu scored on a 2-yard run at 11:03 of the fourth quarter for the Seraphs.

Jackson Gonzales Click to view larger
Santa Barbara receiver Jackson Gonzales tries to break away from St. Bonaventure defenders (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

Gamberdella and backup Deacon Hill combined to throw 40 passes. But St. Bonaventure's defense continued to frustrate the Dons in the final three quarters.

When they weren't coming up with interceptions, defenders Evan Kistler and Adrian Perez were getting sacks and Kai Rojas was coming up with a fumble recovery. For the game, the Seraphs forced six Santa Barbara turnovers.

Offensively, St. Bonaventure relied a lot more on Cantu, who carried 25 times for 128 yards. He became the primary option as the Santa Barbara defense focused on containing  Rojas.

“Tonight they were making it very clear in the passing game that they were going to take (Rojas) away and in the running game," coach Tony Henney told the Ventura County Star. "They were going to stack the box if he was at quarterback or running back. (Rojas) understands team football. That’s the reason why he plays anywhere we ask him to play.”

In addition to his interception and fumble recovery, Rojas carried nine times for 70 yards.

—Story includes information from the Ventura County Star

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 