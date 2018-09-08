Turnovers Do In Santa Barbara Against St. Bonaventure, 28-13

Football

St. Bonaventure made it rough night for quarterback Frankie Gamberdella and the top-ranked Santa Barbara High football team on Friday night.

The host Seraphs intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble and handed the Dons a 28-13 loss at the Ventura College Sportsplex.

It was the first loss of the season for Santa Barbara (3-1), which faces another big test next Friday at Pacifica.

Gamberdella got Santa Barbara going early, driving the team 74 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard pass to Moki Nacario. Jose Lopez kicked the PAT.

St. Bonaventure answered when quarterback Gavin Beerup hit Gavin Blanks for a 13-yard touchdown, James Arellanes tied the score at 7 with his PAT.

The Seraphs took a 14-7 lead on a Beerup 4-yard run with 43 seconds left in the quarter.

Nacario and Gamberdella hooked up on a 36-yard TD pass at 11:19 of the second quarter, but the Dons missed the PAT, leaving them behind, 14-13.

St. Bonaventure capitalized on turnovers to expand their lead. Russell Henderson intercepted a forced pass over the middle and returned the ball 22 yards for a touchdown and a 21-13 lead with 7:25 left in the third quarter.



Justin Cantu scored on a 2-yard run at 11:03 of the fourth quarter for the Seraphs.

Gamberdella and backup Deacon Hill combined to throw 40 passes. But St. Bonaventure's defense continued to frustrate the Dons in the final three quarters.

When they weren't coming up with interceptions, defenders Evan Kistler and Adrian Perez were getting sacks and Kai Rojas was coming up with a fumble recovery. For the game, the Seraphs forced six Santa Barbara turnovers.

Offensively, St. Bonaventure relied a lot more on Cantu, who carried 25 times for 128 yards. He became the primary option as the Santa Barbara defense focused on containing Rojas.

“Tonight they were making it very clear in the passing game that they were going to take (Rojas) away and in the running game," coach Tony Henney told the Ventura County Star. "They were going to stack the box if he was at quarterback or running back. (Rojas) understands team football. That’s the reason why he plays anywhere we ask him to play.”

In addition to his interception and fumble recovery, Rojas carried nine times for 70 yards.

—Story includes information from the Ventura County Star