Turnovers Do In UCSB Women in 71-58 Basketball Loss to San Diego

The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team committed a season-high 24 turnovers and went cold from the field in the fourth quarter to drop its fifth straight game, falling 71-58 to visiting University of San Diego (5-1) on Monday night at the Thunderdome.

"We've been finding ways to beat ourselves", said head coach Bonnie Henrickson. "I thought we competed, fought and had better intensity and better toughness, but we just beat ourselves."

The Gauchos (1-5) scored the first four points of the game on quick baskets from Cece Quintino and Chaya Durr, but turnovers plagued UCSB for much of the quarter.

After a layup from Akilah Jennings gave UCSB a 9-6 lead midway through the opening period, San Diego proceeded to go on a 14-0 run to take a 20-9 advantage. The Gauchos finished with just as many turnovers as points in the quarter with nine.

It did not take long for the Gauchos to get back in the game, however, using an 11-0 run to start the second period to tie the score at 20-20. Danae Miller, Sarah Porter and Nina Radford drained three straight three's to open the quarter before Drew Edelman capped off the run with a layup down low on an over-the-top pass from Makala Roper.

Despite shooting a blistering 68.4 percent (13-for-19), the Gauchos went into the break trailing 37-32, due in large part to 14 total turnovers.

The third quarter featured a seesaw affair that saw the lead change six different times. The Toreros took a close 53-50 lead into the fourth, but it was all San Diego for the remainder of the game as UCSB went just 2-for-18 from the field (11.1 percent) and was outscored 18-8.

"They've been coming out in another gear and we haven't been able to answer," said Henrickson on the team's recent fourth quarter struggles. "We get more sloppy, more undisciplined, softer and I don't think it's fatigue. We utilized the bench well, they just jumped on us."

The Gauchos were shooting 60.6 percent (20-for-33) through three quarters, but finished the game with a 43.1 percentage (22-for-51) from the field compared to 47.6 percent (30-for-63) for USD. UCSB was red hot from three-point range until the fourth quarter as well, going 7-for-9 through the first three quarters before shooting just 1-for-9 in the final period.

Porter was the lone Gaucho in double figures with 17 points while Drew Edelman tallied a game-high 11 rebounds to go with eight points on just 2-of-5 shooting as San Diego made entry passes difficult throughout.

USD was led by 20 points and five rebounds from Alexandra Hagen while Aubrey Ward-El notched 15 points and seven assists and Maya Hood pitched in 14 points with eight boards.