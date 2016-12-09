Turnovers Doom Cate in Matchup With Coast Union

Boys Basketball

Mark Pilso scored a game high 17 points, but Cate was unable to get much going offensively against Coast Union in the second round of the Ojai Invitational. The Rams turned the ball over 19 times en route to a 44-35 loss.

"We came our flat and were never able to get in rhythm," said Cate coach Andrew Gil. "We dug ourselves a hole we never were able to get out of by giving the other team almost twice as many possessions."

The Rams got off to a slow start offensively, falling behind 8-3 at the end of the first quarter. Coast Union outscored Cate in every quarter.

Cate plays Lancaster McAuliffe on Saturday for third place in the Ojai Invitational.

