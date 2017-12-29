Turnovers Hurt Bishop Diego in Loss to Apple Valley

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego hurt itself with turnovers and suffered a 65-56 loss to Apple Valley in a pool-play game at the relocated Santa Barbara Holiday Classic at Westlake High on Friday.

“We have got to value the basketball during key stretches of the game," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Too many turnovers at the wrong times did us in tonight.”

Dylan Streett led the Cardinals (0-3) with 15 points and Luis Mendez chipped in 10 points and played tough defense before being slowed by foul trouble.

Apple Valley had four players score in double figures.

