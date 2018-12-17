Turnovers Hurt Bishop Diego in Loss to Santa Maria in Bashore Finale

Boys Basketball

Matt Cunningham scored 21 points and Marcus Chan added 14 for Bishop Diego, but it wasn't enough for the Cardinals in their final game in the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic on Monday night against Santa Maria.

The Saints took advantage of 32 Bishop turnovers and won 63-58 in the Brick House gym. The game was moved from Carpinteria because Bishop is in final exams.

“I feel we are getting better and better with each game but our youth and inexperience hurt us tonight because we turned the ball over way too often and too easily," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "I felt we were controlling the game but we didn’t value each possession as much as we should’ve.

"No doubt in my mind, if we cut those turnovers in half, we win the game going away," he added.

Thomas Segel scored 29 points for Santa Maria, with 17 coming in the third quarter.