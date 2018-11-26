Turnovers Hurt Carpinteria in Loss to Channel Islands

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria hurt itself with turnovers and missed free throws and suffered a 63-49 boys basketball loss against a quick Channel Islands team on Monday night.

The Warriors (0-2) committed 32 turnovers in the game and shot 10 for 21 from the free-throw line.

"We started four underclassmen, but the experience of Channel Islands was too much," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said. "To only lose by 14 with that many turnovers is a positive."

Point guard Chris Ramirez hustled for 13 rebounds. Ian Reed and Dylan O'Neill, who was celebrating his birthday, each scored 11 points.





