Turnovers Hurt SBCC Women in Loss to Oxnard

College Basketball

Oxnard broke open a tie game by finishing on a 15-6 run Wednesday night to register a 66-57 women’s basketball victory over visiting SBCC.

The Vaqueros (14-10, 3-4 WSC North) were outshot 35 to 33 percent and committed 35 turnovers while forcing 17.

“Too many turnovers,” said Vaquero coach Sandrine Krul. “This one was tough to swallow because we seem to be a Jekyll and Hyde team. We play great one game and then we don’t the very next game. We need to find out why we aren’t consistent.”

Santa Barbara led 32-30 at halftime, then got outscored 36-25 in the second half.

Destinee King posted her 15th double-double in 23 games with 25 points and 13 rebounds. She hit 12-of-24 from the field. Alyssa Cosio added 12 points, including 3-5 on long-range shots, and five rebounds.

Jada Clark had eight rebounds and four assists and Jocelin Petatan contributed eight rebounds and five steals for the Vaqueros, who trailed 45-42 entering the fourth period.

The Vaqueros tied it at 51-51 on a bucket by King with 6:38 to play and were still within three (60-57) when Clark made a basket at the 1:44 mark.

The Vaqueros have three games remaining, starting Saturday when they host Hancock at 7 p.m.

